 Haryana: Once sworn arch-rivals, Lal scions make Adampur bypoll contest keen : The Tribune India

Haryana: Once sworn arch-rivals, Lal scions make Adampur bypoll contest keen

Dushyant Chautala and Kuldeep Bishnoi share stage for first time

Haryana: Once sworn arch-rivals, Lal scions make Adampur bypoll contest keen

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, November 1

The changing equations between the families of once arch-rivals — former Deputy PM Devi Lal and former CM Bhajan Lal — have turned the upcoming Adampur Assembly bypoll into an interesting contest.

Scions of the Devi Lal and Bhajan Lal clans, Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala and BJP leader Kuldeep Bishnoi, who shared stage for the first time while campaigning in Adampur yesterday, even recalled the rivalry between their families.

Another prominent political family of the state is that of former CM Bansi Lal. Apart from Adampur, family members of the Lal troika had slugged it out against one another in the Bhiwani and Hisar Lok Sabha constituencies. While Adampur remained loyal to Bhajan Lal, his son Kuldeep Bishnoi and grandson Bhavya had to face defeat in the Hisar Lok Sabha seat in 2014 and 2019, respectively. One of the interesting electoral battles took place between Kuldeep Bishnoi, Ajay Chautala (grandson of Devi Lal) and Surender Singh (son of Bansi Lal) in Bhiwani during the 2004 Lok Sabha elections, which Bishnoi won by 24,404 votes.

The rivalry between the three Lals started right after Haryana’s formation in 1966. The political careers of these leaders started almost simultaneously.

Bansi Lal became the CM after the Assembly polls in 1968 and Bhajan Lal served as his minister. Bhajan Lal too contested his first Assembly election from Adampur in 1968 as a Congress leader. Devi Lal contested against Bhajan Lal for the first time as an Independent in 1972, but lost. Later, Bansi Lal had to quit the Congress, when the latter joined hands with Bhajan Lal after the 1991 Assembly polls, and formed the Haryana Vikas Party (HVP). Bansi Lal’s son Surender Singh fought against Bhajan Lal on the HVP ticket in Adampur, but lost.

Devi Lal’s son Ranjit Singh Chautala also tried his luck on the Congress ticket in the 2008 byelection when Bhajan Lal quit the Congress and formed the Haryana Janhit Congress, but lost.

The INLD, headed by Devi Lal’s son OP Chautala, has never gone with any rival Lal family and even fielded a separate candidate, Kurda Ram Nambardar, in the Adampur bypoll as well. Political commentator Pawan Kumar Bansal said there were some interesting twists within the families as well. He said when Bhajan Lal formed a separate party, his one son Chander Mohan remained with the Congress and another (Kuldeep Bishoi) joined him.

Similarly, Devi Lal’s son Ranjit Singh stayed in the Congress even though his another son Om Prakash Chautala was its main rival. Again, when Bansi Lal left the Congress to form the HVP, one of his sons (Ranbir Mahendra) remained in the Congress. “The Lal troika and their heirs have always remained political rivals. So much so that when both Bansi Lal and Bhajan Lal were in the Congress, the party remained a divided house,” Bansal said.

#BJP #dushyant chautala

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Jalandhar

Five associated with Lakhbir Singh Landa gang arrested after 7-hour search operation in Jalandhar village

2
Entertainment

Punjabi singer AP Dhillon hospitalised after suffering injury on US tour, postpones San Francisco, Los Angeles concerts

3
Ludhiana

Many faint as gas leaks at Ludhiana factory; NDRF team reaches spot

4
Haryana

Punjab and Haryana High Court to have record 13 women judges

5
World

Report claims Canada exploiting Indian students for ‘cheap labour’

6
Entertainment

Actor Rambha, her kids get injured in car accident in Canada; wishes pour in after she posts pictures of mishap

7
Nation

Morbi bridge collapse: PM Modi inspects mishap site; speaks to survivors, officials

8
Entertainment

Migos rapper Takeoff, 28, shot dead in Houston while playing dice with his uncle

9
Trending

Video: Priyanka Chopra returns to India after 3 years, gets mobbed as she lands at Mumbai airport

10
Trending

Watch: Pakistan teacher marries student 32-year younger to him after initially rejecting her proposal

Don't Miss

View All
Paralysed, stray dog finds home in Canada
Patiala

Paralysed, stray dog finds home in Canada

Watch: Virat Kohli posts leaked video of his hotel room in Perth, says horrific experience ‘made him feel very paranoid about his privacy’
Trending

Watch: Virat Kohli posts leaked video of his hotel room in Perth, says horrific experience 'made me feel very paranoid about my privacy'

Statue honouring Sikh soldiers unveiled in United Kingdom
Punjab

Statue honouring Sikh soldiers unveiled in United Kingdom

Elon Musk says Twitter will revise how it verifies users
World

Twitter may soon charge for blue tick mark every month; know the subscription fee

30 cases in 24 hours, dengue grips Mohali
Chandigarh

30 cases in 24 hours, dengue grips Mohali

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Punjabi singer’s father Balkaur Singh threatens to leave country if justice not delivered within month
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Punjabi singer’s father Balkaur Singh threatens to leave country if justice not delivered within month

‘I have suffered a lot’: Thief returns valuables stolen from temple with apology note
Trending

‘I have suffered a lot’: Thief returns valuables stolen from temple with apology note

Watch: As Rahul Gandhi suddenly starts to sprint with kids, others are forced to run during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana
Nation

Watch: As Rahul Gandhi suddenly starts to sprint with kids, others are forced to run during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana

Top News

Delhi morning air remains 'very poor', NCR borders on 'severe'

Delhi morning air remains 'very poor', NCR borders on 'severe'

Contractors who repaired Morbi bridge not qualified for such work: Prosecution tells court

Contractors who repaired Morbi bridge not qualified for such work: Prosecution tells court

Fair market access only way forward: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at SCO meet

Fair market access only way forward: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at SCO meet

Says better connectivity in region need of hour

At Rs 1.52L crore, October GST kitty 2nd-highest ever

At Rs 1.52L crore, October GST kitty 2nd-highest ever

Barring Delhi & J&K, north Indian states see uptick

Salujas conned banks to turn small family biz into big empire

Salujas conned banks to turn small family business into big empire

Ludhiana's Neeraj Saluja was nabbed on Oct 28 for Rs 1,531-c...


Cities

View All

Bid to loot fuel station: Robber shot dead by security guard

Bid to loot fuel station in Amritsar: Robber shot dead by security guard

Protests by Valmiki community bring Amritsar to halt

SGPC honours kin of Guru Nanak's contemporary Rai Bular in Pakistan

Amritsar: Youth killed after row over ownership of petrol pump

Paddy residue burning: Agriculture Dept staff allege vendetta

Bathinda, Mansa record fewer cases

Bathinda, Mansa record fewer farm fire cases

Centre pulls plug on smart meter project in Chandigarh

Centre pulls plug on smart meter project in Chandigarh

Chandigarh MC gets cracking, starts removing overhead cables as deadline ends

EWS admissions in Chandigarh schools set to go online from Dec 19

French experts to help restore, protect heritage

Chandigarh gets air link with Indore

Delhi morning air remains 'very poor', NCR borders on 'severe'

Delhi morning air remains 'very poor', NCR borders on 'severe'

Air quality ‘very poor’ in Delhi

Fire at Narela slipper factory claims 2 lives

Free yoga classes to continue: Delhi CM

Couple, domestic help found murdered in Delhi; 2 arrested

Phagwara gets mother & child care hospital

Phagwara gets mother & child care hospital

Audio of ‘money for surgery’ goes viral, doctor suspended

Act against illegally constructed structures, Jalandhar MC officials directed

F&CC meet on November 4

Park at Guru Nanakpura in bad shape; residents rue Jalandhar MC apathy

3 booked for blackmailing spa owner, 2 in police net

3 booked for blackmailing spa owner, 2 in police net

Salujas conned banks to turn small family business into big empire

Robbers blind fuel station staff with chilli powder, flee with Rs 7L

Feroze Gandhi Market traders, staff slam hike in parking rates

Ludhiana's winter wear industry feels the chill

Only those well versed in Punjabi eligible for govt jobs: Minister

Only those well versed in Punjabi eligible for govt jobs: Minister

Principal Secretary visits grain market, finds discrepancies

PLW cleanliness drive at offices, workshops

No one eligible to head Language Department of Punjab: Hayer

Patiala: Water samples of six health centres fail test