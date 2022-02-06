One arrested with 40 kg ‘ganja patti’ in Faridabad

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, February 5

The district police have seized a consignment of 40 kg of ‘ganja patti’ (cannabis) worth Rs 4 lakh. It has arrested one person on the charge of drug peddling.

A spokesperson of the Police Department said that the accused identified as Amit Kumar, a resident of Unchagaon village in the district, was nabbed from a spot near BPTP bridge on Friday evening on the basis of inputs received from sources.

He said the accused has revealed that he had acquired the drug from someone in Palwal district for selling it here and has been in this business for the past four months. The accused has been remanded to police custody, said the police official.