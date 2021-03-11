One booked for murder in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, May 3

A man killed a ‘bhelpuri’ vendor for refusing to give him free snacks in Sector 50 here on Monday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Ramesh Ram (40), a native of Katihar in Bihar and was living with his family in the slum area of Sector 65.

The accused has been identified, but no arrest has been made.

In her complaint, the wife of the deceased said they were on their way to home when they noticed a half naked man walking around.

“The man hit my husband’s head with a stone. He fell from his bicycle and received head injuries. People rushed my husband to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead,” the wife said.

An FIR has been registered against the accused under Section 302 of the IPC.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused is reportedly a man named Vijay, who was roaming in the area in inebriated state. He had reportedly attacked the victim after he refused to sell him ‘bhelpuri’ for free,” the police said.