Faridabad: One dead, six injured in suicide attempt by ghee trader’s family

Faridabad, May 24

Upset and harassed over the non-repayment of a loan, six members of a business family allegedly attempted suicide at their house last night.

While the 73-year-old head of the family died, five others, including two women, were admitted to a hospital.

According to police sources, the incident took place at a house in Sector 37 here when the victims, identified as Shyam Lal Goyal (73), his wife Sadhna Goyal (67), their son Anirudh (43), his wife Nidhi (39), Dhananjay (17) and Himang (15), were found injured, with blood oozing out from their forelimbs.

The family had allegedly consumed some poisonous substance and resorted to cutting their wrist veins out of the frustration caused by the threat from some of the persons regarding the repayment of a debt and loan taken by the family for their business, it was reported.

While the injured were rushed to the hospital in Sector 21, Shyam Lal was declared dead by the doctors. The condition of two others was reported to be critical.

The sources said the family, which had been engaged in desi ghee trade for the past many years, had taken a loan amounting to several crores and was being pressurised and harassed by the debtors for the past few weeks. It was reported that the situation turned serious when some persons came to their house last night and allegedly kidnapped the guard of the house. He was released in Lajpat Nagar of Delhi after about 30 minutes. As this created panic and fear in the family, the members might have resorted to attempting suicide out of frustration, said a police official.

The trading firm, owned by the family, had been operating from Chandni Chowk in Delhi and had been unable to clear the debt. Anirudh, one of the injured, in his statement to the police, said the family had been receiving threats from some persons regarding the repayment of the loan for the past some time.

Senior police officials, including the ACP (Crime), reached the spot soon after the incident. The police lodged a case against Kishan from Mumbai, Swami of Ahmedabad, Sunny Jain of Rohini, Diwan Sukh, Rocky, Akash and some unidentified persons.

