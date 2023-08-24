One dead, two hurt as miscreants open fire in Jhajjar town

Tribune News Service

Jhajjar, August 23

A youth was shot dead and two of his companions sustained serious injuries in Beri town on Wednesday when a group of over five miscreants fired indiscriminately at the car they were travelling in. The assailants fled the scene after the incident.

The deceased has been identified as Anish of Talao village, while those injured in the firing are Rinku of Dighal village and Ashish of Gochhi village. Both have been admitted to the Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak, for treatment.

The assailants are said to be aides of Himanshu, alias Bhau, who is a notorious criminal. It may be recalled that the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) had issued a Red Corner Notice against him some days previously.

“The incident occurred around 1 pm as Anish, Rinku, Ashish and two others — Mohit and Sunny — were on their way back from Jhajjar in a car. Two of them, Rinku and Sunny, had just made an appearance in a court there in connection with a case,” said Beri Station House Officer (SHO) Vivek Malik. “The assailants fired at them at close range when they were at the Dujana Chowk,” he added.

While Anish died on the spot, Rinku and Ashish sustained serious injuries and were taken to the PGIMS, Rohtak. Notably, Sunny had earlier been arrested in connection with the murder of a cousin of Himanshu and had been released from jail just three weeks ago, SHO Malik added.

SP Arpit Jain, who reached the crime scene, said, “Some of the assailants have been identified, and seven police teams have been constituted to raid the suspects’ hideouts.” He added, “A preliminary investigation suggests that rivalry between the two groups led to the incident.”

