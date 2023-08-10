One dies after mound of mud caves in Karnal dist

Karnal, August 9
A 25-year-old man died of asphyxiation after a mound of mud caved in on him while digging a sewer pit at a private school in Kutail village on Tuesday evening. The deceased has been identified as Rakesh of the same village.
The police have registered a case against the owner of the school. “We have registered a case under Section 304A of the IPC against Pawan. The investigation is underway. The body has been handed over to the family after the postmortem,” said Vinod Kumar, SHO Madhuban.
The police and other officials of the district administration pressed JCBs for the rescue operation. He was taken to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.
