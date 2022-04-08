One held for sandalwood smuggling

Tribune News Service

Hisar, April 7

The Hisar police have seized a mini-truck full of sandalwood trunks from a resident of Dhani Jatan Mangali village in the district on Wednesday. The goods weighed 1,513 kg, having 195 pieces of wooden trunks.

The accused was identified as Dharambir, a resident of Dhani Jatan Mangali village. He was produced in court, which remanded him to 10-day police custody.

A forest department official had lodged a complaint with the Azad Nagar police station, after which a case was registered under Sections of the IPC and various Sections of the Indian Forest Act against the accused. —