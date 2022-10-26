One held for thrashing NSG commando in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, October 25

An NSG commando was physically assaulted by four youths when he asked them to take their car to a side at McDonald’s outlet in sector 80. The accused also threatened to kill him before leaving. An FIR was registered at Kherki Daula police station on Tuesday and police nabbed one of the accused.

According to the complaint filed by NSG commando Chunnu Ansari, a native of Uttar Pradesh and working at NSG centre, Manesar it was on Monday when he reached the McDonald’s outlet in sector 80 to collect a food parcel.

“It was around 6:00 pm when I exited from the outlet after taking a food parcel, a Wagon-R parked in the way in which four youths were sitting and all were under the influence of alcohol. As the car was obstructing the way I requested them to give way to take my car out of the place but one of them who sat in the driver seat abused me. He soon after got out of the car and assaulted me by grabbing my collar. Soon after started beating me with the punches and slaps. I tried to defend myself but they continued to thrash me and finally they fled away after threatening to kill me if I filed any complaint”, as NSG commando said in his complaint.

