One held for vehicle theft

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, April 26

The Gurugram police nabbed man for vehicle theft and recovered 10 motorcycles, one scooter, one country-made pistol with cartridges from his possession.

The arrested has been identified as Mukim, a resident of Meoli village in Nuh district. The police said Mukim was arrested on a tip of off the southern peripheral road.During the interrogation, Mukim confessed that he had been charged in over a dozen cases of vehicle theft in Gurugram, Faridabad and Palwal.An FIR was registered.