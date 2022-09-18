One IAS, 50 HCS officers transferred

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 17

The state government today issued the transfer and posting orders of an IAS officer and 50 HCS officers.

Anand Kumar Sharma, ADC, Nuh, has got the additional charge of District Municipal Commissioner.

Among HCS officers, Surender Singh has been posted as Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO)-cum-Additional Collector, Tauru; Jag Niwas has been given the charge of District Municipal Commissioner, Jhajjar; and Satyender Duhan has been posted as Additional Director of Rural Development and Development and Panchayats departments.

Subhita Dhaka has been transferred as District Municipal Commissioner, Rewari and Anurag Dhalia has got the additional charge of District Municipal Commissioner, Mahendragarh.

Kamal Preet Kaur has got the charge of CEO, Zila Parishad; Ashwani Malik is the new SDO-cum-Additional Collector, Ladwa; and Satish Kumar has got the additional charge of Additional Director, Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College, Karnal.

Bharat Bhushan Gogia is the new GM, Haryana Roadways, Rohtak; Kushal Kataria has been posted as Joint Labour Commissioner, Gurugram; and Virender Chaudhary has got the charge of Secretary, Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board, Panchkula.

Maj Gayatri Ahlawat (retd) is the new MD, Cooperative Sugar Mills, Rohtak; Ravinder Yadav is the new SDO, North Gurugram; and Nirmal Nagar has been posted as Joint Registrar, Co-operative Societies.

Pooja Bharti has got the additional charge of GM, Hafed Sugar Mill, Assandh; Surender Pal is the new SDO, Thanesar; Jaiveer Yadav has been posted as SDO, Hisar; Bhupendra Singh is the new CEO, Zila Parishad, Kurushetra; and Suman Bhankhar has been posted as CEO, Zila Parishad, Faridabad.