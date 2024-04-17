One killed, 1 hurt in firing incident

Tribune News Service

Rohtak: A local resident was killed and another was injured as two motorcycle-borne youths opened fire at them in broad daylight at Meham on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Wazir (58) of Nindana village. He was sitting at a shop in Meham along with Ballu Nambardar of Kishangarh village when two motorcycle-borne youths came and opened fire at them. The duo were rushed to the PGIMS in Rohtak, where Wazir was declared dead. Gang rivalry is said to be the reason behind the incident. Wazir’s son is reportedly associated with a gang. The police have registered a case. TNS

Man beaten to death in Rohtak

Rohtak: Rinku (30), a resident of Aasan village in Rohtak, was beaten to death by some youths at a liquor vend on Monday evening. An altercation over a trivial matter is stated to have led to the fight, in which Rinku was beaten up. He was rushed to the PGIMS, where he was declared dead. The police have registered a case and sent the body for a post-mortem examination.

