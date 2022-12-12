One lakh STET/HTET-qualified youth lose chance to get govt job

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, December 11

Around one lakh educated unemployed youth of the state who have cleared their STET/HTET exams before 2015 feel cheated and dejected as their certification has been declared invalid by the state authorities.

Certificates invalid As many as 483 selected candidates were denied appointment letters as certificates obtained before 2015 were declared invalid.

Due to this, a large number of STET/HTET-qualified youth have been denied the chance to get employed as schoolteachers in government schools of the state.

Sources say 483 candidates who were recently selected as trained graduate teachers (TGTs) and post-graduate teachers (PGTs) were refused appointment letters by the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam (HKRN).

“In all, 2,075 youth were selected as TGTs and PGTs by the HKRN. However, 483 selected candidates were not given appointment letters, citing that they had cleared their STET/HTET exams before 2015,” stated Prem Ahlawat, state president of the Patra Adhyapak Sangh, Haryana.

Talking to The Tribune, Ahlawat said the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) had granted lifetime validity to the CTET exam, following which the Haryana Chief Minister had also announced to make CTET/HTET certification valid for life.

“Still, even the selected candidates have been denied appointment letters as they obtained their STET/HTET qualification before 2015, which is unjust,” he maintained.

Ahlawat said the youth who qualified STET/HTET exams before 2015 would not be eligible for the 4,476 posts of PGTs proposed to be filled soon.

The sangh has demanded that the validity of STET and HTET exams be made lifetime on the pattern of CTET in the larger interest of the eligible aspirants for the posts of schoolteacher.