One more arrested in cops' paper leak case

Tribune News Service

Kaithal, August 11

The Kaithal police have arrested one more accused in connection with police constable (male) paper leak case, taking the number of arrested persons to 128.

The exam was conducted by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) on August 7, 2021, in two shifts and was scheduled for August 8 in both shifts. Cops had recently filed three challans of around 7,000 pages in court against the accused.

The accused has been identified as Kuldeep of Thiranvas village in Rohtak district. He was produced in court, from where he was sent to judicial custody.

The Kaithal police had busted a gang allegedly involved in the paper leak, after which the paper was cancelled. Investigation had revealed that the paper was leaked from the printing press of the examination agency in Jammu assigned for the setting up and printing of the question paper and answer key.