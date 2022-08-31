One nabbed for cyberbullying minor in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, August 30

The Gurugram police arrested a man on Monday for cyber-bullying a 15-year-old girl and duping her of Rs 2.5 lakh. The man threatened to make her nude photo viral.

The arrested has been identified as Govind (24), a native of Nandrampur Bas village in Rewari. Govind was sent to three-day police remand today.

“His two accomplices were also involved in the crime. We are conducting raids to nab them,” said Naveen Sindhu, ACP, Sohna. According to the complaint filed by the girl’s father, his daughter had been talking to Govind on Instagram for some time now.

“Over the chat, Govind told my daughter that I have multiple affairs and was in possession of some objectionable photos. He threatened my daughter that he would make those photos viral if she didn’t send him her nude photo,” the father of the girl said.

“My daughter got scared and followed his commands, after which he started to blackmail her. He also demanded money from her. On August 27, he sent two boys to my house to whom my daughter handed over Rs 2.5 lakh kept at home. My daughter told me the next day that Govind was threatening to kill us all if she reported the matter,” the father said in his complaint. An FIR was registered against Govind at the Bhondsi police station.

