One Rank, One Pension: 90 naib subedars approach tribunal

Chandigarh, January 28

More than 90 Honorary naib subedars have approached the Chandimandir Bench of the Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT) for the One Rank, One Pension on a par with regular naib subedars.

Most of the petitions have been filed through the All-India Ex-servicemen Welfare Association which has challenged the Ministry of Defence’s notifications which rejects their claims.

Chairman of the association Bhim Sen Sehgal has been seeking the relief of One Rank, One Pension (OROP) from July 1, 2014.

The AFT Bench has issued the notice of motion to the Ministry of Defence and others for April 26. Sehgal, who is representing the petitioners, said that the MoD’s circular of June 12, 2009, had accepted the recommendations of the Sixth Pay Commission which stated that all havildars who have been granted the honorary rank of naib subedar at the time of retirement will be notionally considered as promotion to the higher grade of naib subedar.

Petitioners’ claims

The petitioners have now claimed arrears which come to the tune of Rs 2 lakh each approximately and the revision of service pension.