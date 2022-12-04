Online fraud cases with cloned fingerprints on rise

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 3

Cybercriminals are siphoning off money through the Aadhaar-enabled payment system (AEPS) by cloning fingerprints from documents, available on government websites.

“The world of cybercrime crime is volatile. Modus operandi is dynamic. Criminals are quick in harnessing vulnerabilities. People need to be careful and law enforcement agencies nimble to keep up with them. Aadhaar-enabled payment system fraud is the latest,” said OP Singh, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), State Crime Branch.

According to the ADGP, cybercriminals have been found cloning thumb impressions from sale deeds available on various websites and siphoning money from bank accounts linked with Aadhaar numbers through point of sale (PoS) machines.

“So far, 468 such complaints have been received in Haryana. On the basis of an inquiry, 21 cases have been registered” said ADGP Singh.

“The investigation has led to the arrest of 18 cybercriminals and recovery of Rs 14.64 lakh. Investigation in other complaints is in progress,” said ADGP Singh.

During the course of the investigation, fraudsters were found withdrawing money by forging biometric thumb impressions and abusing Aadhaar-enabled payment system.

They copy thumb impressions on butter paper from various websites to create duplicate silicon thumbs.

Subsequently, they check whether the Aadhaar card number is linked to a bank account. Fraudsters then shortlist the linked Aadhaar card bank account numbers and create online accounts on any platform by submitting fake documents.

Once an online account is created, they log into any app of the electronic transaction processing platform to initiate transactions using the biometric device and the cloned rubber fingerprint.

In view of large number of complaints received in this kind of fraud, the State Crime Branch has asked various government departments and intermediaries to conduct safety audits and plug loopholes that lead to the leakage of personal data like thumb impressions.

The State Crime Branch has advised people to deactivate the Aadhaar-enabled payment system facility from their accounts if they are not using it regularly and avoid registering their fingerprints on any website.

The branch has further asked victims to report any act or attempt of cybercrime on the helpline number 1930 within an hour.

“If reported on time, it will help the police in stopping the transfer of the defrauded fund to cybercriminals’ accounts,” said ADGP Singh.

Modus operandi

Cybercriminals clone thumb impressions on butter paper to create duplicate silicon thumbs from sale deeds available on various websites and siphon money from bank accounts linked with Aadhaar numbers through point of sale machines.