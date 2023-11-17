Online fraudsters target job-seekers in Gurugram

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, November 16

Cyber criminals in Gurugram are now duping job seekers by asking them to open salary accounts, which the miscreants use for fraudulent transactions. Two such cases have come to the fore.

According to a complaint filed by Pooja of Sacholi village, who used to work with an auto company, she had asked a colleague named Anil for a job. He reportedly asked her to meet Rajbala, an employee of Medicity Hospital, in that regard.

Modus operandi The miscreants ask victims to open salary accounts, which they use for fraudulent transactions by way of photocopies of Aadhaar card

They pose as employees of an e-commerce giants and offer jobs for which the victims have to open salary accounts

When she contacted her, she was told to submit photocopies of her Aadhaar Card, Class X mark-sheet, a photo and Rs 200. She was later introduced to a man named Rahul, who told her that the company was looking to recruit more people. So she also brought her aunt, Manju, on board. They were told to open salary accounts. So Pooja and her aunt opened accounts at the Sohna branch of the HDFC. When they later met Rahul in Pachgaon, he took their debit cards and mobile SIM cards. Then he stopped receiving their calls.

When they contacted Rajbala, she said Rahul had died in an accident. But Pooja and her aunt grew suspicious and visited the bank. They were startled to learn that a lot of transactions had been carried out using their accounts.

An FIR was subsequently registered against Rahul, Rajbala and others under various sections of the IPC.

In a similar case, a complaint was filed by Satyender, a native of Uttar Pradesh. According to the complainant, he came across two youths at the Labour Chowk in Manesar on October 19.

The duo posed as employees of e-commerce giant Amazon and introduced themselves as Rohit and Samir. Satyender said the duo offered him and two of his friends, Sumit and Vipin, jobs at Amazon, but told them that they would have to open salary accounts. The duo took Satyender and his two friends all the way to Delhi so that they could open bank accounts at an HDFC branch. Rohit took their bank kits and ATM cards from them. That was the last Satyender and his friends saw of the duo, who never took their calls again.

An FIR was registered at the cyber crime police station (Manesar). DCP (cyber) Siddharth Jain said three persons have been arrested.

#Gurugram