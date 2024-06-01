Online registration date extended

Mahendragarh: The Central University of Haryana (CUH) has extended the date of online registration for admission to the postgraduate and PG diploma programmes for the 2024-25 academic session, from May 31 to June 15. Vice-Chancellor Tankeshwar Kumar, Vice Chancellor of the university, said students seeking admission in the university will be benefited. Dr Tejpal Dhewa, Nodal Officer of the CUET, said the date of online registration process has been extended after the declaration of the results of the entrance examinations for post graduate and PG diploma programmes. He added that under 41 post graduate and PG diploma programmes, a total of 1,482 seats are available in the university.

Kaithal college to start new courses

Kaithal: RKSD College, Kaithal, is going to start new undergraduate courses in sociology, psychology and mass communication from this semester. In addition to these courses, the college will be starting honours in all PG programmes, including English, Hindi, maths, political science and economics. Principal Sanjay Goyal said the process of appointing nodal officers for the admission committee and the help desk is ongoing.

Farewell to HOD of punjabi Dept

Yamunanagar: The staff of Guru Nanak Khalsa College bid farewell to Dr Narinder Pal Singh, Head of Punjabi Department. Principal of the college, Dr Harinder Singh Kang, said Dr Narinder Pal Singh's contribution to the progress of the college while teaching for almost 30 years in the post graduate Punjabi department was commendable. Not only as a Punjabi teacher, but he also contributed to the development of the language as a writer.

