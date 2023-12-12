Only 11% govt colleges in Haryana have NAAC accreditation

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 11

The quality of higher education continues to be dismal in Haryana, with just 11% of government colleges having National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) accreditation. The performance of government-aided private colleges is slightly better with 21% of these colleges having valid accreditation status.

28 OF 182 GOVT COLLEGES HAVE IT All 12 government colleges in Jhajjar district lack accreditation

28 of 182 government colleges have NAAC accreditation

Of 97 private-aided colleges, only 20 have accreditation

Mentor colleges deployed to guide colleges to complete the process

Alarmed at the sorry state of higher education, the Higher Education Department has asked the colleges not having valid NAAC status to “give reasons for not furnishing the NAAC re-accreditation process in time” by December 23.

Meanwhile, data showed that out of 182 government colleges, only 28 colleges have valid NAAC status. For the 97 private colleges, only 20 have this status.

The worst performer in the government college category is Jhajjar district, where all government colleges (totalling 12), affiliated to Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU), Rohtak, have reported “not applicable” NAAC status. Similarly, seven colleges in Mahendragarh district, also affiliated to MDU, have reported “non applicable” status.

As many as eight colleges in Rewari district, affiliated to Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram University of Science and Technology, Sonepat, do not NAAC status, while six colleges in Gurugram district are yet to get any NAAC accreditation. Similarly, five colleges in Palwal do not have NAAC status.

Besides, seven government colleges in Karnal district, affiliated to Kurukshetra University, and six colleges in Sonepat district, affiliated to Bhagat Phool Singh University, do not have NAAC accreditation.

In Sirsa district, seven colleges affiliated to Guru Jambheshwar University, Hisar, are currently without such status, as are six Hisar colleges.

As far as government-aided private colleges are concerned, five colleges in Ambala district, affiliated to Kurukshetra University, and three colleges in Sonepat district, affiliated to BPS University, are without it.

Meanwhile, the department has deployed mentor colleges with NAAC Grade B and more than B to guide colleges to complete the process.