Only 15% illegal colonies around Faridabad found fit for regularisation

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, October 7

The announcement regarding the regularisation of as many as 30 unauthorised colonies located outside the Municipal Corporation limits of Faridabad is likely to benefit less than 15 per cent, as the total number of such colonies identified in the official survey is over 200, according to sources.

The list announced by the state government includes as many as 12 colonies of Ballabgarh subdivision and 9 each in the revenue area of Faridabad and Badkhal subdivisions. These are spread on around 320 acres. While a detailed survey carried out had found around 210 such colonies situated outside the MC limits, the office of the DTP (Enforcement) found only 76 fulfilling the parameters, of which the authorities cleared the names of 30.

The parameters taken into consideration for the regularisation include the total area of the colony, width of internal and main approach road, available vacant land and the density of population, according to officials of the department concerned. However, sources claim that the number of colonies selected or meeting the criteria has been only about 15 per cent of the total number of such colonies in the district.

The number of colonies recommended for regularisation within the MC limits has been 59 so far against a total of 105 recommended by the DTP office, according to sources. The number of colonies in the MC limits not fulfilling the conditions is over 150, it is reported. Though a total of about 553 colonies had been detected in the initial survey, the number was scaled down to 418, considering the conditions attached.

Though a notification has been issued, the officials on the other hand have no clue about the agency which will carry out development works as these are located outside the jurisdiction of the Municipal Corporation, Faridabad (MCF), said a senior official on the condition of anonymity. He said the basic infrastructural development work in the 59 colonies announced to be regularised about two months ago was yet to take off. Majority of the unauthorised colonies are located in the adjoining areas of about 62 villages falling in the civic limits.

Rajender Sharma, DTP (Enforcement) said that as the list of a total of 89 colonies stands approved for regularisation, various departments, including the MCF, will be able to get the development works initiated as per the policy of the state government.

