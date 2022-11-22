Only 20% societies treat waste at source in Gurugram

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, November 21

Waste disposal in the city has become a nightmare for the Municipal Corporation of Gurugarm as it has failed to decentralise its processing. Although segregation and treatment of waste at source has been mandated, only 20 percent of the residential societies and bulk waste generators are following the norms.

As a result, the MCG and Municipal Corporation of Manesar have to centralise the waste dispose. Now, with the Nation Green Tribunal (NGT) directing to stop any further waste disposal at the dumping site in Bandhwari Gurugram, both civic authorities and Municipal Corporation of Faridabad has zeroed on a site in Aravalis. But the villages around the proposed site has started a major stir against the move.

To assuage the protesters, the authorities concerned has promised daily treatment and no hoarding of waste. But the villagers have raised doubts on the assurances as out of 1,200 metric tonnes of waste generated in Gurugram daily, only 400 tonnes is segregated or treated at source.

As per the Solid Waste Management Policy, 2016, garbage disposal in the city should be carried out on the principal ‘your waste your responsibility’ but it is hardly implemented. Over 85 per cent the waste produced in the city is not segregated and is disposed of at the landfill in Bandhwari, which then keeps on piling up.

“Waste management at source is key to manage the crisis. But majority of the bulk waste generators and residential societies don’t carry out the process. Despite having resources and technical support, majority residential societies are not interested to set up in-house compost plants. The should only give us inert waste such as Type C, D and E,” Joint Commissioner Naresh Kumar, who is heading sanitation in city, said.

Notably, Gurugram has around 600 registered bulk waste generators. Over 500 societies and establishments are currently being audited by the MCG.

Initiative taken

While waste management is still a fight in many areas, there are societies like SARE Homes in Sector 92, which have set up in-house waste treatment units and installed incinerators for waste that takes years to decompose

Group Housing Societies like Omaxe Nile and Orchid Petals in Sector 49, The Castle and Mariners Home in Sector 56 have now graduated to waste reduction

