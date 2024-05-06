Only 3% stray cattle removed per year, crisis in Faridabad spirals out of control

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, May 5

The city has become a victim of the stray cattle menace as the authorities are only able to remove about three per cent of the stray cattle from roads each year. The shortage of staff and machinery is attributed as one of the major hurdles in tackling the problem.

The total number of stray cattle in the city is estimated to be over 25,000, but the authorities are able to remove 600 to 650 cattle each year, claim sources in the Municipal Corporation.

Shortage of staff, machinery The civic body only has two vehicles and 15 employees at its disposal to deal with the issue.

A Gau Sewa Aayog (State Commission for Cows) has been functional since 2010.

However, not a single challan has been issued as the owners of stray cattle remain unidentified.

The MC provides Rs 18 lakh funds to cow shelters annually, but the stray cows are required to be shifted to shelters at Unchagaon, Mawai village and Gopal Goshala here.

If we also include the number of stray dogs, monkeys and others, there are around 1.10 lakh stray animals in the city, according to a survey that was conducted by an NGO last year.

Ravi Dubey, a spokesperson of an NGO, People for Animals (PFA), said the survey report was based on details collected from all the civic wards.

The cow shelters here, which have a functional capacity of less than 5,000, are already full to the brim. “A proper and long-term steriliasation drive could not be conducted due to poor or inadequate facilities at stray cattle shelters,” said an official on condition of anonymity.

While the civic body provides funds to the tune of Rs 18 lakh to cow shelters annually, the stray cows are required to be shifted to shelters that are functional at Unchagaon, Mawai village and Gopal Goshala here, according to the officials. It is further revealed that the civic body had only two vehicles and 15 employees at its disposal to deal with the issue.

Ajay Bahl, a resident, said the stray animals on roads had been responsible for a large number of accidents and traffic jams. Several persons get injured in incidents involving such animals each year. A Gau Sewa Aayog (State Commission for Cows) has been functional since 2010. However, not a single challan has been issued due to the lack of detection of the owners of stray cattle, it is claimed.

“The Municipal Corporation removes an average of 50 to 55 cattle each month,” says BS Tewatia, an official of the Municipal Corporation. He said while stray cows were shifted to authorised shelters, bulls were shifted to the Aravallis.

Residents also emphasise the need for an official survey of stray cattle in the city by the Municipal Corporation.

