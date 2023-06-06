 Only 4 varsities from state in top 100 : The Tribune India

NIRF Rankings

Only 4 varsities from state in top 100

Pvt universities improve position | Major govt institutions fare poorly this year

Chaudhary Charan Singh HAU, Hisar



Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, June 5

Only four higher educational institutions from the state managed to make a place in the top-100 universities category of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) of the Ministry of Education released on Monday. Like previous years, no institution managed to enter the top-100 bracket in the overall ranking.

While the private universities have improved their rankings, some major government institutions have fared poorly this year.

NDRI brings laurels

  • Among agriculture and allied sectors ICAR-NDRI Karnal ranked 2nd in the country and Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University is ranked 10th
  • The National Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management, and the Lala Lajpat Rai University of Veterinary and Animal Science are ranked 24 and 34, respectively

The institutions are ranked on the basis of parameters such as teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practices, graduation outcome, outreach and inclusivity and peer perception.

While Maharishi Markandeshwar improved from 91st rank last year to 78th this year, MDU slipped from 94th to 96th this year.

Ashoka University (88th position last year), Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology, Hisar, Kurukshetra University (for the third consecutive year) and Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies were in the 101-150 rank-band bracket.

Among the college category, IC College of Home Science, Hisar, slipped from 42nd to 61st rank. Among the engineering institutes, the NIT, Kurukshetra, slipped from the 50th rank in 2022 to the 58th rank this year.

KU Facing faculty crunch

Research work and faculty strength play important role in the ranking. The university had been facing faculty crunch. New faculty is being recruited and the university is focusing on the research works. We are hopeful that it will again rank among the top 100 universities soon. —Som Nath Sachdeva, VC, Kurukshetra University

Amity University, Gurugram, was at 99th rank. The JC Bose University of Science and Technology, YMCA and Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies, Faridabad, and the Northcap University are in the 101-150 bracket.

Among the management institutes, Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Rohtak, improved its ranking from the 16th rank to 12th this time, while the Management Development Institute (MDI), Gurugram, maintained its 13th rank in the country.

The Great Lakes Institute of Management, Gurugram, slipped to 62nd, BML Munjal University, Gurugram, is ranked 72nd, Amity University Gurugram was 81st, while the Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology, Hisar, is at 100th rank.

Among pharmacy institutes, there are only four entries this year against six last year. Maharishi Markandeshwar slipped to 31st rank, MDU-Rohtak to 35th, Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology, Hisar, to 49th, while College of Pharmacy, Pt BD Sharma, PGIMS, improved its ranking to 72.

Among medical colleges, Maharishi Markandeshwar ranked 34, while Pt BD Sharma PGIMS ranked 49th. Among dental institutes, the Postgraduate Institute of Dental Sciences, Rohtak, improved to 13th rank. Amity University, Gurugram, is ranked 23rd among law institutes.

