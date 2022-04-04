Only 56% private schools in Haryana apply for hiking fee

Tribune News Service

Ambala, April 3

Even after extending the last date of submitting Form VI at least four times, only 56 per cent of private schools in the state have submitted it.

As per information, over 10,000 schools were required to fill the form till March 31.

The schools which have not submitted the form will not be allowed to increase their fee in the current session.

The form contains information about students, staff strength, staff salary, last year’s fee structure, current year’s structure and the next year’s proposed hike and facilities being provided by the school.

While the body of private schools said they did not submit the form owing to its complexity, the officials of the Education Department had claimed that changes were made in the form to bring more clarity, keeping the interests of all sections in mind.

Saurabh Kapoor, spokesperson, Haryana Progressive Schools’ Conference, said: “Due to some complexities and technical issues, many schools failed to submit their Form VI. In this form, the salary of last year and current year is to be compared, due to which schools faced issues.”

“Last year due to the pandemic, schools worked with reduced strength and salaries, but this year, the strength has increased. It was also observed that a large number of schools were unaware of the fact that it was mandatory for all schools to fill the form this year as they didn’t fill it last year. We demand that a flat 10.13 per cent fee raise should be allowed for this year,” he added.

“Despite extending the last date to March 31, many schools didn’t submit their forms. Now, such schools will not be allowed to increase their school fee in this session,” Suresh Kumar, District Education Officer, Ambala, said.

Meanwhile, a senior official in the Education Department said: “Almost 56 per cent schools have submitted the Form VI. No extension has been announced so far. However, senior authorities may discuss the issue on Monday and take a final call.”