Only BJP can elevate ordinary party workers to top posts: UP Dy CM Brijesh Pathak

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, March 12

Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Brijesh Pathak, who was in Rohtak today, said new CM Nayab Singh Saini comes from a community of hard-working people and only the BJP can elevate ordinary party workers to top positions.

Replying to a query, he said: “Rahul Gandhi comes from a family that has never seen struggle or constraints. He has read about poverty and hunger only in books. In contrast, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has experienced poverty and has worked hard to uplift the poor.”

