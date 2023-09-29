Only green crackers in Gurugram this Diwali

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, September 28

Taking a leaf out of Delhi’s book, the Gurugram administration has imposed Section 144 of CrPC and banned the manufacture and sale or purchase of non-green firecrackers. The administration has even barred e-commerce websites like Amazon and Flipkart, among others, from delivering non-green crackers in the district. DC Nishant Kumar Yadav today issued orders in this regard.

The orders allow the residents a window of two hours, from 8 pm to 10 pm, for bursting green crackers on Diwali and Gurpurb. Members of the public, however, would only be allowed a half-hour window to burn crackers on the occasion of Christmas and the New Year’s Eve.

In accordance with the Supreme Court orders and the directives issued by the Pollution Control Board, the manufacture, sale, bursting and use of joined firecrackers and all other forms of non-green crackers have been prohibited, an order of the DC states.

“The Haryana State Pollution Control Board, Gurugram, is hereby directed to monitor the air quality regularly and upload the data on the relevant websites,” a part of an order issued by DC reads. The administration has asked the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) and the Gurugram Police to ensure adherence to the orders.

