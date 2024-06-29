Only half the battle won: Hooda to cadre

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, June 28

Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda said here today that party workers and leaders needed to work hard to turn the half-won battle (Lok Sabha poll) into a full-scale victory in the Assembly elections. “Abhi to humne aadha morcha jeeta hai, asli jeet tabhi hogi jab Congress Haryana mein sarkar banaegi,” he stated.

The winning of five Lok Sabha seats in the state was a proof of the anger and unrest among people against the BJP government, he said, adding that the victory of the party in all nine Assembly seats of Faridabad and Palwal would ensure a formidable Congress government in the state.

Claiming that Faridabad was a victim of poor development, he said the city, which was a hub of industry and employment once, was now crying for even basic amenities due to rampant corruption and mismanagement. Waterlogging on the first day of rains exposed the tall claims of the government, said Hooda. He said while the Congress tenure had resulted in various projects like IMT, Metro, university and medical college, the present government was apathetic to civic conditions.

HPCC chief Udai Bhan, Deputy Leader of Congress in state Assembly Aftab Ahmed, NIT MLA Neeraj Sharma and some former MLAs were among those who addressed the meeting.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bhupinder Hooda #Congress #Faridabad #Lok Sabha