 Only vehicles with GPS to ferry minor minerals: National Green Tribunal : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • Only vehicles with GPS to ferry minor minerals: National Green Tribunal

Only vehicles with GPS to ferry minor minerals: National Green Tribunal

Directions issued during hearing on illegal mining in Aravalli region on December 11; Applicable to Faridabad, Gurugram & Nuh districts

Only vehicles with GPS to ferry minor minerals: National Green Tribunal


Tribune News Service

Bhartesh Singh Thakur

Chandigarh, December 23

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has ruled that all vehicles carrying minor minerals for supplying to stone crushers/screening plants in Faridabad, Gurugram, and Nuh districts are required to be equipped with Global Positioning System (GPS), latest by February 28.

In its order dated December 11, it added, “The route of the vehicle from source to destination be tracked through the system using checkpoints, radio-frequency identification (RFID) tags and Global Positioning System tracking. The requisite facilities be provided, systems be installed and control room/monitoring station be set up for this purpose accordingly.”

The directions came during a hearing on illegal mining in the Aravalli region of Haryana.

In response to an earlier query of the tribunal on vehicles carrying minor minerals fitted with GPS in the Aravallis, the Director of Mines and Geology had replied on August 12 that no stone crusher/screening plant existed in the Aravalli region. However, the NGT commented that by taking advantage of the fact that the tribunal didn’t specify the names of three districts in the query, no information on such vehicles was provided.

It pointed out that the Enforcement and Monitoring Guidelines for Sand Mining, 2020, provided GPS equipment should be installed in all sand-carrying vehicles.

Taking on the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB), the NGT said, “In the Interim Report (filed by HSPCB) there is no mention as to the initiation of proceedings for imposition of and realisation of environmental damage compensation from all persons involved in illegal mining throughout the State of Haryana, including Aravalli.”

It said environmental compensation “do not originate from and are not dependent on criminal proceedings”. “There is no valid justification for not initiating the same,” it said, directing HSPCB to prepare an SOP for the same and issue directions within two months.

The tribunal found that the helpline, started by the mines department, to report illegal mining complaints was functional, but the email id of the control room did not work. The web portal for uploading photographs and videos with complaints was also in the process of development. “No report has been filed regarding progress made for making the same functional,” it said. The tribunal has formed a seven-member committee with the Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Environment, Forest and Wildlife Department, as chairperson to “look into all relevant aspects of enforcement and monitoring to prevent illegal mining and transportation, reclamation/rehabilitation of illegally mined areas and imposition and realisation of environmental compensation”.

The Divisional Commissioners of Gurugram and Faridabad; IGP (Law and Order); Director, Mines and Geology; Member Secretary, HSPCB; and Chief Conservator of Forest (South), Haryana, will be members.

“Aravalli Rejuvenation Action Plan for reclamation/rehabilitation of the land illegally mined in the Aravalli region be also prepared and filed within two months,” it further ordered.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Environment #Faridabad #Gurugram #Illegal Mining #National Green Tribunal NGT #Nuh


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

2 MBBS students die as car rams into pole in Punjab’s Bathinda

2
India

Motivational speaker Vivek Bindra accused of beating up wife hours after marriage

3
Punjab

100-ft-tall minaret to come up in Punjab’s Amritsar to mark Mohammed Rafi’s birth centenary

4
Diaspora

Canada on hunt for drug smuggler who fled to India

5
Punjab

43,000 calls made from Ferozepur jail: Special Services Operation Cell AIG, inspector suspended

6
Diaspora

Hindu temple in US defaced by anti-India graffiti

7
World

Merchant ship with 21 Indians hit by drone off India's west coast, Navy sends its warship

8
Himachal

MeT forecasts rain, snow for parts of Himachal Pradesh today; White Christmas to elude Shimla

9
Himachal

Stopped from passing through VIP lane at toll plaza on Shimla-Kalka highway, tourist opens fire; detained

10
India

India gets consular access after Nicaragua-bound Legend Airlines flight carrying Indians detained in France

Don't Miss

View All
UNESCO award for Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli
Amritsar

UNESCO award for Amritsar's Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court
Punjab

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali
Himachal

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists
Himachal

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists

Self-propelled Shimla train on track after trial
Himachal

Self-propelled train on heritage Kalka-Shimla track after trial

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse
Punjab

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auctions, know what happens next
Trending

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auction, know what happened next

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road
Trending

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road

Top News

Vessel with 21 Indians hit by ‘drone’ off Gujarat, crew safe

Vessel with 21 Indians hit by ‘drone’ off Gujarat, crew safe

Was ferrying oil, attack causes fire | Navy, Coast Guard sen...

Working with France for early resolution, says Embassy after flight with 300 Indians grounded

Working with France for early resolution, says Embassy after flight with 300 Indians grounded

Most from Gujarat, Punjab

Only vehicles with GPS to ferry minor minerals: National Green Tribunal

Only vehicles with GPS to ferry minor minerals: National Green Tribunal

Directions issued during hearing on illegal mining in Araval...

Job, relief for kin of 3 civilians killed in Poonch; Army says probe underway

Job, relief for kin of 3 civilians killed in Poonch; Army says probe underway

Net off in Rajouri, Poonch as search op enters Day 3

43K calls from jail, Punjab Police want AIG suspended for ‘lapses’

43K calls from jail, Punjab Police want AIG suspended for ‘lapses’

Record 696 phones seized in Ferozepur jail this year


Cities

View All

One shot dead, two injured in firing at Khawaspur village

One shot dead, two injured in firing at Khawaspur village

Potholed Majitha road bypass makes commuting difficult for residents

Amritsar MC razes 8 illegal under-construction buildings

Posters deface paintings on pillars

4 kg of heroin, 20 bullets seized

V-P: Alumni must contribute to policy-making

V-P: Alumni must contribute to policy-making

Takes a dig at Opposition, says Bharat growing like never before

Three-year-old falls into underground tank, dies

Street vending scheme ‘faulty’, enforcement ‘poor’

JN. 1 variant: Mohali admn releases Covid advisory

Air quality worsens in Delhi, AQI spikes to 447

Air quality worsens in Delhi, AQI spikes to 447

Delhi Lieutenant-Governor VK Saxena recommends CBI probe into supply of ‘fake’ drugs in govt hospitals

BJP demands Delhi Health Minister’s dismissal

Ruckus during Delhi MC’s session

Congress extends support to Delhi MC employees’ union

Gangster Devinder had ‘ties’ with Chaudhary

Gangster Devinder had ‘ties’ with Chaudhary

2 masked men fire shots at contractor

Two habitual criminals land in police net

2 held with opium, 20-kg poppy husk

Century-old unsafe bridge: PWD takes helm after MC delayed project for 12 yrs

Century-old unsafe bridge: PWD takes helm after MC delayed project for 12 yrs

Roundabout junctions caused maximum road mishaps in city

Man out on bail caught with 810 gm of heroin

Man held with 2-kg opium

Clinic robbery cracked, 2 notorious criminals held

Two arrested with stolen high-end cars

Two arrested with stolen high-end cars

Police arrest gangster’s aide

Music fest gets underway at Kalidasa auditorium

Declamation competition marks Consumers Day