OP Jindal Global University ties up with Cornell University to build global hubs in India

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, August 23

OP Jindal Global University and Cornell University have signed a Memorandum of Agreement which will enable the two to build collaborations across all their schools and programmes.

JGU has been working with Cornell as one of the centres for Cornell Global Hubs in India. The US-based university launched Cornell Global Hubs this year. These hubs connect the university with international peer institutes and their communities, countries, and regions.

Prof C Raj Kumar, Founding Vice Chancellor of JGU, said, “This will enable the faculty and students of both the universities to engage and interact through various institutional partnerships.”

#Sonepat