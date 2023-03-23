Open air gym not built on proper platform

THE construction work of an open air gym at Sector-13 green belt in Karnal was not done properly. As a result, the gym gets waterlogged even during a short spell of rainfall. The gym equipment should have been installed on a proper platform. Besides, several equipment are broken. The authorities concerned should take proper care of the gym. Rajesh Sharma, Karnal

Faridabad roads in bad shape

MAJORITY of the roads, including the sector dividing roads in Greater Faridabad, are in a poor condition despite the claims of spending several crores by the civic agencies on repair work in the past one year. Many potholes have been existing for the past over two years and have lead to accidents and traffic snarls. The authorities concerned should repair the roads at the earliest. Pramod Minocha, Faridabad

Poor sanitation at g’gram market

P OOR sanitation condition is a major cause for concern at Sector-56 market area in Gurugram. Huge piles of garbage can be seen as waste is being illegally dumped at the market area. Even water gets collected in the area, leading to water-borne diseases. The waste is removed occasionally, but no permanent solution has been found to address the issue. Sukriti Rawat, Gurugram

Start repair of Rohtak roads

Anumber of roads in Rohtak are in a dilapidated condition. The potholed roads cause inconvenience to the commuters and have lead to many accidents. The issue has been highlighted by the media several times, but many roads are yet to be repaired. The authorities concerned should start the repair work at the earliest. Parul, Rohtak

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]