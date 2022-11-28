Open Drain full of garbage in ambala

AN open drain near the Ambala Cantonment bus stand is often full of garbage, including used tea cups, plastic wrappers and other such items. Hundreds of passengers are exposed to this sight every day. This does not give a healthy picture of the maintenance works that are being carried out in the city. The authorities concerned must ensure proper garbage collection and its disposal. —Amit goel, Ambala

Shopkeepers upset over MC’s auction plan

THE shopkeepers in the auto market are upset over the proposed plan of the municipal corporation to auction plots in the market via open bids in Hisar. The authorities had already sought applications from aspirants in 2004 when the market was established and the remaining plots need to be allotted through draw system to around 5,000 mechanics and workers working there for years. —Prakash, Rewari

Pathetic civic and hygienic conditions

DURING the last elections, five out of six Vidhan Sabha seats were won by the BJP here, but the city has been neglected on hygiene ever since. One can see overflowing gutters, which have become breeding grounds for vector-borne diseases. The area behind HDFC bank in Sector 16 is a testimonial of the same. The authorities have failed to solve the problem. —Rajesh Chawla, Faridabad

