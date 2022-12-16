Open-heart surgery at Ambala Civil Hospital soon: Health Minister

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 15

While presiding over a review meeting with the Health and Family Welfare Department officials here today, Haryana Home and Health Minister Anil Vij claimed that for the first time, the facility of open-heart surgery will soon be available at the Civil Hospital in Ambala Cantonment.

11K stents implanted 11,000 stents have been implanted in patients facing cardiac issues at the Civil hospital in the last three years. More than 3,000 patients visit the OPDs at the 100-bed hospital daily . Anil Vij, Home and Health minister

Besides, PET scan (positron emission tomography) and SPECT scan (single-photon emission computed tomography) facilities would also cater to cancer patients at the hospital. He directed officials to invite tenders for same at the earliest. According to Vij, about 11,000 stents have been implanted in patients facing cardiac issues at the Civil hospital in the last three years, which is a record in itself. He added that more than 3,000 patients daily visit the OPDs at this 100-bed hospital.

The Health Minister said that a 50-bed critical care centre would also be set up on the hospital premises. Besides, a dharamshala would be established for caretakers/assistants accompanying patients. Soon, land would be earmarked for a spine injury centre as well, said Vij, adding that efforts must be made to establish a TB hospital in the city.

