Open house to address GST grievances

Gurugram, November 20
The CGST (Central Goods and Services Tax) Commissionerate, Gurugram, today held an interactive session with stakeholders. It was aimed at assessing problems faced by taxpayers.
The attendees included top taxpayers, members of trade, industry and professional associations under the CGST Gurugram, and the Faridabad Commissionerate.
Upender Gupta, Chief Commissioner, CGST Panchkula Zone, spoke about challenges faced by taxpayers in filing the GST.
