Open manhole poses threat to commuters

AN open manhole along the roadside on the road from Umrawat village to Sanga Dhareru Dham in Bhiwani district has been posing a threat to the pedestrians. A bull got stuck in the manhole recently, and was rescued by locals. Residents of the area have brought the matter to the notice of the Public Health Engineering Department several times, but no remedial measures have been taken so far. Dharamvir Sharma, Bhiwani

Poor drainage a cause of concern

THE Karna Canal market, earlier known as Mughal Canal market, is grappling with a serious drainage problem. It has become a significant cause for concern for both shopkeepers and visitors. Frequent waterlogging has made the area almost impassable, disrupting business activities and posing health risks. Shop owners and customers have voiced their frustration over the inadequate drainage system and the authorities should take steps to address it. Shiv Sharma, Karnal

Is a civic issue bothering you?

Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bhiwani