Open manholes, pose danger to Hisar residents

RESIDENTS of Sector 33 are witnessing a lack of proper sewerage and drainage system and a problem of open manholes. The issue has been addressed to the Haryana Shahri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) officials repeated many times, but to no avail. It is evident that the officials are not bothered about the inconvenience being faced by the residents. The authorities must act towards it at the earliest. — Rajpal Nain, Hisar
Regularise illegal colonies as per new policy
THE Town and Country Planning Department and the Urban Local Bodies Department are regularising illegal and unauthorised colonies under the new policy, but without following its terms and conditions. They are charging higher rates of development charges, which must be brought down. The government should acknowledge the matter in hand and find an amicable solution to it.
Shakti Singh, Karnal
Shift Stray cattle to gaushalas
Anumber of stray cows can be seen eating from the garbage dumps and sitting near bus stands in the Ambala Cantonment area. Sometimes, bulls fighting on roads give tense moments to the commuters. During the late hours, without proper street lighting, the situation becomes even worse. The administration must shift the stray cattle to gaushalas.
Rajan Sharma, Ambala
