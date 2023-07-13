Open meter boxes a death trap

THE safety of residents in certain areas of the city is being compromised due to the negligence of the UHBVN. Exposed wires in open meter boxes pose a serious threat to the lives of residents. This is particularly worrying in places near schools and colleges through which hundreds of students pass by daily. The UHBVN must take immediate action to address this problem and prioritise the safety of the residents. Divya Gera Sharma, Karnal

Lack of parking arrangements

THE lack of parking arrangements in buildings housing banks, restaurants, hotels and hospitals in the twin cities of Yamunanagar and Jagadhri is causing inconvenience to the public. Vehicles are being haphazardly parked on congested roads, leading to traffic jams. The MC authorities and the traffic police need to work together to find a solution to this problem. Gulshan Kumar, Yamunanagar

Rain fury in K’shetra villages

SHAHABAD Markanda and its neighbouring villages in Kurukshetra have been severely affected after the recent flooding of the Markanda river. The residents have been confined to their homes, on rooftops or the first floor, without access to electricity and drinking water. The damage to private and public properties has been extensive, and the drainage system has completely collapsed. It is crucial to involve the Army in relief operations as the affected people urgently require food, water and other essential items for survival. Any delay in providing relief may lead to catastrophic consequences. Ravi Bhushan, Kurukshetra

