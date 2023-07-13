 Open meter boxes a death trap : The Tribune India

what our readers say

Open meter boxes a death trap

Open meter boxes a death trap

THE safety of residents in certain areas of the city is being compromised due to the negligence of the UHBVN.



THE safety of residents in certain areas of the city is being compromised due to the negligence of the UHBVN. Exposed wires in open meter boxes pose a serious threat to the lives of residents. This is particularly worrying in places near schools and colleges through which hundreds of students pass by daily. The UHBVN must take immediate action to address this problem and prioritise the safety of the residents. Divya Gera Sharma, Karnal

Lack of parking arrangements

THE lack of parking arrangements in buildings housing banks, restaurants, hotels and hospitals in the twin cities of Yamunanagar and Jagadhri is causing inconvenience to the public. Vehicles are being haphazardly parked on congested roads, leading to traffic jams. The MC authorities and the traffic police need to work together to find a solution to this problem. Gulshan Kumar, Yamunanagar

Rain fury in K’shetra villages

SHAHABAD Markanda and its neighbouring villages in Kurukshetra have been severely affected after the recent flooding of the Markanda river. The residents have been confined to their homes, on rooftops or the first floor, without access to electricity and drinking water. The damage to private and public properties has been extensive, and the drainage system has completely collapsed. It is crucial to involve the Army in relief operations as the affected people urgently require food, water and other essential items for survival. Any delay in providing relief may lead to catastrophic consequences. Ravi Bhushan, Kurukshetra

Is a civic issue bothering you?

Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

Mohali residents’ anger spills on to road

2
Himachal

BBMB not to release excess water from dams till flood situation in Punjab and Haryana normalises

3
Haryana

HC notice to Haryana on ‘illegal’ stilt+4 construction

4
Punjab

Breach in Ghaggar causes flood in Sangrur district; water level in Badi Nadi in Patiala goes down

5
Chandigarh

Thieves target damaged Kharar house

6
Haryana

Stilt+4: In Gurugram, every floor set to have separate water connection

7
Chandigarh

Traffic restored for all vehicles on Ambala-Chandigarh highway, police issue new advisory

8
Punjab

Patiala: Royal family performs ritual to 'pacify' Badi Nadi

9
Sports

Asia Cup schedule finalised, India not going to Pakistan: BCCI

10
Chandigarh

Kharar housing societies at receiving end

Don't Miss

View All
6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM
Himachal

6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM

Hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts
Himachal

Atithi Devo Bhava: Himachal hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts

‘Don’t turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles’
Chandigarh

'Don't turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles'

Heavy rains drench Punjab, more downpour expected over Amritsar, Gurdaspur
Punjab

Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear in Punjab; flood-like situation in Patiala, Mohali leaves residents harried

Chandigarh records highest 24-hour July rain in 23 years
Chandigarh

Chandigarh breaks 23-year record of highest rain in July

Himachal Pradesh rain fury; IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh rain fury: IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides
Trending

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides

Chandigarh goes for major road tax hike, vehicles to get costlier
Chandigarh

Chandigarh goes for major road tax hike, vehicles to get costlier

Top News

Yamuna at all-time high, Delhi on edge as low-lying areas flooded

Yamuna at all-time high, Delhi on edge as low-lying areas flooded

Govt starts shifting residents to relief camps | Kejri seeks...

50 villages flooded in Jalandhar, Sultanpur

50 villages flooded in Jalandhar, Sultanpur

Monsoon fury: Breach in bundh not plugged, another develops in Musepur

Monsoon fury: Breach in bundh not plugged, another develops in Musepur

Water enters residential areas of 10 villages, 40,000 acres ...

High water flow, poor bundh monitoring led to flooding of fields, say Karnal villagers

High water flow, poor bundh monitoring led to flooding of fields, say Karnal villagers

40K evacuated from Manali, Kullu: CM

40K evacuated from Manali, Kullu: CM

Sukhu conducts aerial survey of Chandratal, Losar | Inspects...


Cities

View All

Delhi L-G calls DDMA meeting over rising water level

Delhi L-G calls DDMA meeting over rising water level

Yamuna at all-time high, Delhi on edge as low-lying areas flooded

2020 Delhi riots: Delhi High Court grants bail to AAP ex-councillor in 5 cases

Rs 2 crore heroin seized, 3 held in Delhi

300 head of cattle rescued

50 villages flooded in Jalandhar, Sultanpur

50 villages flooded in Jalandhar, Sultanpur

Gastroenteritis cases surface in 24 villages

Dhoka Mohalla, Dharampura residents block road for 4 hrs

Dhoka Mohalla, Dharampura residents block road for 4 hrs

Farmers worried as fields still inundated in villages

Buddha Nullah continues to flood several areas

Couple booked for Rs 78 lakh property fraud

High accumulation of pollutants observed in Giaspura: Probe