Open space a garbage dumping site

The patch on the Circular road in front of the main gate of Halwasia School has turned into a garbage dumping site. The spot is also filled with the rainwater which has further aggravated the problem. The garbage has spilled on half of the road and gives out a foul smell, causing inconvenience to residents.

m Prakash, Bhiwani

Fallen tree, power cables pose threat

A tree along the Defence Colony road fell on a high-tension cable during the rain and storm on July 9/10. The power cable is still hanging and the tree is lying on the ground. There may not be current in the cable now, but it is a scary sight and prone to accidents. The authorities need to clear it on a priority basis. Why delay in repairing public services?

Col RD Singh (retd), Ambala Cantt

Road in pathetic condition

The market in Sector13 is one of the busiest ones in the city, but the main entrance to it has been in a dilapidated condition for months. Commuters, especially riding two-wheelers, are facing problems. The authorities concerned should take action in this regard as the poor condition of the road poses threat to commuters.

Rajesh Sharma, karnal

