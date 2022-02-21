Open spaces turned into garbage points

Tribune News Service

Hisar, February 20

Improving the sanitation conditions is a major challenge for Urban Local Bodies Minister Dr Kamal Gupta, MLA from Hisar town, as several open spaces in Hisar have been turned into garbage dumping points.

Residents, shopkeepers and even MC sweepers dump garbage at these spots which, besides being an eyesore, emanate a foul smell.

This issue has been raised many times by municipal councillors and residents with the authorities concerned. Residents in several localities alleged that even MC sweepers disposed of garbage gathered from colonies at these spots. A shopkeeper at the Loharia Chowk, Deepak Goyal, said the open space along the roadside had been turned into a dumping yard. “This area near Loharia Chowk has been a major problem for us. The foul smell causes severe headache,” he alleges. Meanwhile, Urban Local Bodies Minister Kamal Gupta maintains Hisar would be made the number one city of the state in terms of cleanliness.