Opinion sought from veterinary surgeons who conducted postmortem examination

Tribune News Service

Karnal, February 7

The Karnal police have received the viscera and other FSL reports in connection with the death of 45 heads of cattle in gaushala situated at Phoosgarh on the outskirts of the city recently. The police are not divulging any information about the outcome of the reports. They have also sought opinion from the veterinary surgeons concerned who conducted the postmortem of the cattle.

Congress holds BJP responsible Congress leaders and workers protested at gaushala and held the BJP responsible for the deaths. Former Assembly speaker Kuldeep Sharma said, “It is painful that a large number of cattle have died in the Karnal gaushala which falls in the constituency of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. He is not speaking anything on the issue.”

“The requisite FSL reports, including viscera reports, have been received. At this stage, I cannot reveal the results of the reports. We have sought an opinion from the veterinary surgeons who conducted the postmortem to determine the actual cause of deaths,” said Ganga Ram Punia, Superintendent of Police (SP).

“We are investigating all angles. Statements of the employees have also been recorded,” the SP added.

Two separate committees — one a high-level committee constituted by the state government led by Karnal Divisional Commissioner, Dr Saket Kumar, and the second committee by the Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC) led by Additional Commissioner Gaurav Kumar— have been investigating the cause of deaths. Both committees are yet to submit their reports, said sources. Prima facie, consuming of fodder seems to be the reason behind the deaths. On January 27, 45 heads of cattle were found dead in the gaushala, after which the police have registered a case against the fodder supplier.

After finding irregularities at gaushala and nandigram, the Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC) has taken over the charge of gaushala and nandigram. It has suspended the agency assigned for the maintenance work and also blacklisted the religious organisation and the president of the gaushala committee. “We have appointed 40 employees to look after the gaushala and nandigarm,” said Arun Bhargava, Deputy Municipal Commissioner (DMC) of the KMC.

After passing a resolution on March 5, 2021, by the KMC House, the gaushala and nandigram were handed over to a religious organisation for three years. The organisation has now refused to take care of the gaushala and nandigram, so they have decided to take over the charge.