Opium found in courier parcel, suspect booked

Gurugram, July 27

The Gurugram police booked a Karnal resident for allegedly trying to courier 65 grams of opium to a person in the US. The contraband was hidden in a hydraulic jack.

While scanning the package on Monday, the courier company employees detected something suspicious following which they called the team of State Narcotics Control Bureau. When the package was opened, 65-gm opium in a small packet was found inside the jack.

According to the complaint filed by Sub-Inspector Bijender of the Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau, Virendra Singh, Security Investigation Officer of DHL courier company, was informed about a suspicious parcel.

After receiving the information, a team of Narcotics Control Bureau reached the spot and in the presence of executive engineer of MC Manoj Kumar, the parcel was opened and checked.

“There was a hydraulic jack in the parcel and a packet of 65 grams of opium was hidden inside it. On checking the details of the parcel, it was found that Sakti Singh, a resident of Arya Puram, Karnal, was sending the parcel to Deep Deep in West Princeton Avenue Fresno, US,” said Bijender.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered under Section 18 (c) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Udyog Vihar police station on Monday.

“The consignment has been seized and an investigation is underway. We are collecting the details of the accused,” said Anil Kumar, SHO of Udyog Vihar police station.

It may be noted that on May 26, the Gurugram police had registered a similar case against a Punjab resident for allegedly trying to courier opium to a person in the US by hiding the two contraband packets inside chyawanprash boxes. In another incident, the police on July 11 had booked a Punjab man for allegedly trying to send 44 gm of opium to a person in Canada by hiding it inside a box of chyawanprash.

This is the third case in the past two months.

