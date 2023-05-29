Opposition condemns police action against wrestlers

Tribune News Service

Karnal, May 28

The police action against women wrestlers and others in New Delhi was strongly condemned by various sections of society, including political parties and employees’ associations.

What form of democracy is this? While the new building of Parliament was being inaugurated, a few steps away, the voices of women players were being crushed. What form of democracy is this? Is the country’s pride being trampled upon because the accused is a BJP MP? Deepender Hooda, Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP

AAP state president Sushil Gupta deplored the way the peacefully protesting wrestlers were handled at Jantar Mantar and said it was shameful. “It has been over a month since the country’s best wrestlers have been sitting at Jantar Mantar demanding justice. They had to go to the Supreme Court to get an FIR registered. A peaceful women’s mahapanchayat was to be organised today by the wrestlers who had brought laurels to the country, but they were stopped and manhandled. This shows how much respect the Union government has for women,” he added.

AAP senior vice-president Anurag Dhandha, party campaign committee president Ashok Tanwar and state joint secretary Yogeshwar Sharma also also criticised the Centre.

Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda condemned the act and said voices of daughters demanding justice in a democratic way were being crushed. “On the one side, the new building of Parliament was being inaugurated, and a few steps away, the voices of women players were being crushed. What form of democracy is this? Is the country’s pride being trampled upon because the accused is a BJP MP? There are similar allegations against the BJP Sports Minister in Haryana, but no action has been taken. The government should follow ‘rajdharma’ by providing justice to the daughters of the country,” he stated.

The president of All India State Government Employees Federation, Subhash Lamba, criticised the detention and forcible removal of tents of wrestlers at Jantar Mantar by the Delhi Police, and the detention of thousands of people marching to Delhi. On the one hand, the new Parliament building was being inaugurated and celebrations were being held, and on the other hand, the country’s Olympian wrestlers, sitting on a peaceful dharna, were being dragged mercilessly on roads and were arrested.