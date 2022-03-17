Oppn questions Haryana CM over hiding debt info in Budget speech

Chandigarh, March 16

The Opposition cornered the state government during a resumed discussion on the Budget today and questioned why there was no mention of the mounting debt in the CM’s speech.

Starting the discussion, Congress Chief Whip BB Batra said, “Overall, the Budget is a cleaver adjustment of figures. It is claimed that 34.4%, i.e. Rs 61,057 crore, of the Budget will be spent as capital expenditure. But in actual, out of it, Rs 35,052 crore will go for the repayment of loans alone. It will leave just over 12% for the capital investment.”

The CM has presented Rs 1.77 lakh crore Budget. He questioned CM Manohar Lal Khattar over the hiding debt figures from his speech. “The state debt has reached Rs 2.43 lakh crore. When this debt will be repaid?” On the rise in revenue receipts, he said it was only due to rising prices.

He said there was a dip of 26% in expenditure on economic services from the previous Budget, which included rural development, agriculture, industries and minerals, irrigation and transport.

Deputy CLP leader Aftab Ahmed said, “The Budget has been hailed as tax-free. But the people are burdened with rising prices. VAT on diesel in 2014 was 8.8% while now it is 17.2%.” “The mention of the Mewat canal feeder has been repeated in Budgets. It has been inaugurated twice but nothing has happened. In information sent to the press on the Budget day, a university in Nuh has been mentioned, but it’s missing in the Budget.”

He demanded the setting up of a backward classes and a minority panel in the state.

Ex-Education Minister Geeta Bhukkal said the Budget was confused and didn’t touch the aspiration of the people. She cited a high number of vacancies of doctor and paramedic. “We failed in providing tablets and mobile phones to students for accessing online education. Higher education students, particularly EWS and girls, must also be given tablets.” — TNS

