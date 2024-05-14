Opportunities in wine industry discussed

Sonepat, May 13
A team of senior Australian delegation comprising wine industry representatives, scientists and researchers visited the National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management (NIFTEM) at Kundli.
The Australian delegation - Lee Mclane (Chief Executive Officer, Australian Grapes and Wines), Damian Griffante (Director, Australian Grapes and Wines), Sweta Prabhakar (Senior Research Officer, Australian High Commission), among others, visited the NIFTEM-K campus and met Director Harinder Singh Oberoi, Professor Komal Chauhan, Professor Bhim Pratap Singh and Dr Neetu Taneja.
The officials discussed various aspects related to wine production and processing, the scale of research and development, country-specific future prospects, ways to support Indian wine producers and industries and the current challenges and opportunities in production, processing, and regulations.
Innovations in traditional grape wines and new fruit wines and the upliftment of entrepreneurs working with lesser-known and geographically limited traditional wines of Indian regions (Himachal, North-East, and Maharashtra region) were also discussed.
In addition, the development of export, packaging, engineering properties and key equipment as per the requirements of entrepreneurs, including strains, testing and analysis for metabolites was also discussed in the meet.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Phase-4 sees 67.2% turnout; violence mars polling in Andhra, West Bengal
Surging to 37.9% from 14.4% in 2019, Srinagar registers reco...
On course to achieve 400 + target, Congress not even main challenger, says Rajnath Singh
‘Indian troops holding all positions along LAC since April 2...