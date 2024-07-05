Opposition misleading people with false propaganda: Haryana CM

Chandigarh, July 4
Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini today said following PM Narendra Modi’s vision of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Prayas, and Sabka Vishwas,” the state government is dedicated to the welfare of every section of society.
He said the government is committed to ensuring equal development across all areas and will continue to work for their welfare in the future.
The CM made these remarks while interacting with citizens at his residence here today. Former minister Kiran Choudhry and former MP Shruti Choudhry were also present.
He accused the Congress of misleading people by spreading false propaganda about changing the Constitution. He said the Constitution is not merely a book but a systematic process for governing the country.
