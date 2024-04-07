Opposition spreading lies about BJP nominees, says Ashok Tanwar

Anil Kakkar

Sirsa, April 6

With rumours about the replacement of candidates for the Sirsa and Hisar Lok Sabha seats doing the rounds on social media, Ashok Tanwar — BJP candidate for the Sirsa Lok Sabha seat — said the opposition parties were doing it to mislead public.

While interacting with mediapersons in Rania, he said the BJP selected its candidates on the basis of special reports. Prior to this, he also held a workers’ meeting with BJP district president Nitasha Sihag, former MLA Ramchandra Kamboj, Shishpal Kamboj and other party leaders.

Notably, Tanwar is witnessing heavy opposition from farmers in Sirsa and Fatehabad. Ever since he received the BJP ticket, Tanwar has been touring the Sirsa Lok Sabha constituency, facing opposition from villagers in Fatehabad and Sirsa.

He said the BJP leadership had given the tickets on the basis of ground reports, and that the opposition parties were circulating rumours regarding the ticket changes.

Tanwar said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country was on a new path of development, with public benefiting from facilities. He said the BJP was committed to the mantra of service and worked for public welfare, adding that people wanted the party to win again.

He said the Opposition lacked any issue so they were trying to mislead people. However, the truth was that the people were now aware and eager to bring the BJP back to power, he said.

#BJP #Hisar #Lok Sabha #Sirsa #Social Media