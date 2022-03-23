Oral hygiene important for overall health, say doctors

Rohtak, March 22
The Postgraduate Institute of Dental Sciences (PGIDS) celebrated ‘World Oral Health Day’ by organising a special programme to create awareness among the people regarding oral hygiene and health.
Speaking as the chief guest, Dr Anita Saxena, Vice-Chancellor, Pt BD Sharma University of Health Sciences (UHS), said, “Oral health is important for overall health. Our smile is a reflection of our psychological and emotional well-being of an individual hence World Oral Health Day should be celebrated with the theme “Be proud of your mouth for happiness and well-being”.
Dr Sanjay Tiwari, Principal of the PGIDS, while highlighting the facilities being made available in the institute, said every dentist should focus on preventing diseases. He also described the achievement of the PGIDS. Dr Manjunath BC, Senior Professor at the PGIDS, spoke on the importance of good oral hygiene.
UHS Registrar, Dr HK Agarwal was present as the guest of honour while Dr Ankita Piplani from the Ministry of Health and family Welfarealso expressed her views on the occasion.
