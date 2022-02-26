Order declaring IPS officer Dheeraj Kumar Setia PO stayed

Chandigarh, February 25
Just about a week after IPS officer Dheeraj Kumar Setia was declared a proclaimed offender in a corruption case, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has stayed the operation of the impugned order, while granting interim anticipatory bail to him.
The state’s stand in the matter was that the allegations were serious. “The investigation, which started for the theft of Rs 50 lakh unfolded the theft of more than Rs 30 crore and gold” and the petitioner-IPS officer was named by a co-accused. Justice Avneesh Jhingan observed that the petitioner was nominated on the basis of a disclosure statement.
The special task force went to his office on December 3, 2021, with notice under the provisions of the CrPC for appearance on December 6, 2021. The petitioner was on leave, but sent a request through WhatsApp for extending the time. His arrest warrants were issued by the court on December 16, 2021. Justice Jhingan asserted that it was an undisputed fact that the petitioner’s request for the extension of the time for appearance in pursuance of the notice was dealt with by seeking arrest warrants. No delay was attributable to him in availing his remedies.
Justice Jhingan observed that the petitioner was, in fact, pursuing his statutory remedies and was holding a senior post in disciplinary force for 17 years. It was not being disputed that he was having an unblemished service record. Justice Jhingan added that the petitioner’s name surfaced in the disclosure statement and its evidentiary value would be subject matter of trial.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
198 killed, over 1,000 injured in Russian invasion: Ukraine Minister
Russian forces capture southeastern city of Melitopol, repor...
First batch of Indian students enter Hungary from Ukraine; embassy issues fresh advisory
India sets up camp offices in Lviv and Chernivtsi towns in w...
First Air India evacuation flight departs from Bucharest with 219 Indians; second flight on course
The airline's second evacuation flight departs from Delhi at...
India abstains on UNSC resolution that 'deplores' Russian aggression against Ukraine
The resolution did not pass as Russia, a Permanent Member of...
Ukrainian President Zelensky seeks Indian support at UNSC, speaks with PM Modi
PM Modi expressed India’s willingness to contribute to peace...