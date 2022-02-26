Order declaring IPS officer Dheeraj Kumar Setia PO stayed

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 25

Just about a week after IPS officer Dheeraj Kumar Setia was declared a proclaimed offender in a corruption case, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has stayed the operation of the impugned order, while granting interim anticipatory bail to him.

The state’s stand in the matter was that the allegations were serious. “The investigation, which started for the theft of Rs 50 lakh unfolded the theft of more than Rs 30 crore and gold” and the petitioner-IPS officer was named by a co-accused. Justice Avneesh Jhingan observed that the petitioner was nominated on the basis of a disclosure statement.

The special task force went to his office on December 3, 2021, with notice under the provisions of the CrPC for appearance on December 6, 2021. The petitioner was on leave, but sent a request through WhatsApp for extending the time. His arrest warrants were issued by the court on December 16, 2021. Justice Jhingan asserted that it was an undisputed fact that the petitioner’s request for the extension of the time for appearance in pursuance of the notice was dealt with by seeking arrest warrants. No delay was attributable to him in availing his remedies.

Justice Jhingan observed that the petitioner was, in fact, pursuing his statutory remedies and was holding a senior post in disciplinary force for 17 years. It was not being disputed that he was having an unblemished service record. Justice Jhingan added that the petitioner’s name surfaced in the disclosure statement and its evidentiary value would be subject matter of trial.

#dheeraj setia