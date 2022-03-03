Organic research lab set up

Sonepat: A world-class organic research laboratory has been established at the department of chemistry in Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram University for Science and Technology (DCRUST) at Murthal and university Vice-Chancellor Professor Rajendra Kumar Anayath inaugurated the laboratory. The laboratory is full of all latest facilities equipped with modern equipment such as rotavapour, modular fume hood with advanced infra, and also possessed with all safety measures. In the establishment of the lab, almost Rs 27-28 lakh has been invested. Vice-Chancellor Professor Anayath said this lab was Haryana's first high-class sophisticated laboratory and assured that this would surely help young researchers in their research work and benefit the society.

Modern library practices

Faridabad: Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyay Central Library of the JC Bose University of Science and Technology, YMCA, Faridabad, organised a week-long short-term training programme (STTP) on "Research excellence and academic development: Modern library practices in present scenario". The programme is being sponsored by the AICTE, New Delhi, and participants from 12 states across the country are taking part in this programme. Vice Chancellor Prof Sushil Kumar Tomar emphasised on the importance of research and team work for enhancing quality of the research. He said while the library played a vital role in enhancing research and supporting its academic programmes, emphasis should be on the quality of research work. Chief guest, Dr. Dharam Veer Singh said in the current scenario, the role of the libraries was not limited to providing documents on demand. The university libraries should think on providing selective dissemination of information (SDI) services to its users and should help the research community by providing various research support services.

Indira Gandhi Varsity to execute NEP

Rewari: A meeting of the Academic Council at Indira Gandhi University (IGU) unanimously decided to execute the new education policy (NEP) in the university from the next session. Vice-Chancellor Prof SK Gakhar said the meeting also resolved to approve student-friendly standard operating procedures for the UG and PG exams. Various colleges affiliated with this university were given consent to increase the seats of various new courses. Permission was also given to plan the syllabus of examinations of various teaching departments of the university. Registrar Prof Parmod Kumar said approval of new colleges, new courses, and an increase in seats would prove beneficial for the students who were deprived of admission.

Power point presentation

Karnal: The chemistry department of the KVA DAV College for Women organised a national-level power point presentation on the occasion of National Science Day. As many as 48 students participated from various states of the country. Top 10 entries were granted best presentation award. On this occasion, principal Renu Mehta congratulated winners and threw light on the importance of science in everyday life. Convener of the event Dr Manju Singh, HoD, department of chemistry, appreciated the students for their active participation and encouraged them to boost their performance for their all-round development. Rajni, Latika and Manju contributed to make the event successful.