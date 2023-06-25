Orphanage incharge booked for rape

Tribune News Service

Hisar, June 24

The police have registered a case of rape against the head of an orphanage on the complaint of a 38-year-old married woman in Hisar district.

The police said the woman lodged a complaint that she came in contact with the accused, identified as Sohan Lal, alias Sohananand Tapasvi Maharaj, who is reportedly the incharge of an orphanage. The victim alleged that the accused lured her on the pretext of a meeting and took her to a hotel in Hisar. The woman alleged that the accused offered her drinks laced with some intoxicant, after which she lost consciousness. She alleged that the accused raped her and also filmed an obscene video and later began blackmailing her.

On the complaint of the woman, the police registered a case under various sections of the IPC.