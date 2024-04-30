 Our fight against ideology dividing country on religion: Kumari Selja : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
  • Our fight against ideology dividing country on religion: Kumari Selja

Our fight against ideology dividing country on religion: Kumari Selja

Our fight against ideology dividing country on religion: Kumari Selja

Kumari Selja greets people in Sirsa on Monday. Tribune Photo



Anil Kakkar

Sirsa, April 29

While addressing party workers in Kalanwali on Monday, Congress candidate from the Sirsa Lok Sabha constituency Kumari Selja said their leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge are fighting to ensure that people get justice.

“Our fight is against an ideology that is dividing the country on the basis of religion and caste. We will not let the country divide. The five justice guarantees of the Congress will benefit all sections of society. There are many issues, but the BJP is busy diverting people’s attention from the real issues,” she said.

Takes out roadshow

  • Congress candidate from Sirsa Kumari Selja on Monday took out a roadshow in city markets. During the roadshow, she was welcomed by people. Local Congress leaders were also present with her during the roadshow.
  • However, local residents and passers-by had to face several problems due to traffic jams. Commuters faced a tough time when Selja’s convoy reached a railway overbridge, leading to a massive jam. Queues of vehicles going towards the city could be seen.

The Congress candidate said talking about snatching mangalsutras is an insult to women. She urged party workers to reach out to the people. The Congress leader said they need to come forward with humbleness.

“We should strengthen our respective booths so that the Congress can be strengthened,” she added.

Addressing the workers, Selja said the time has come to fight for the justice for the people. She said, “This is not my or any leader’s personal fight. It is people’s fight, the fight to save democracy, the fight for farmers and the poor. Democracy is in danger and attempts are being made to take away the rights of the Dalits and backward classes. These rights are given by Dr BR Ambedkar’s Constitution.”

Selja said, “Today, unemployment, inflation, and corruption are on the rise in the country. The BJP is doing politics in the name of religion, which is wrong. Ups and downs are part of politics, and now it is time for a change. We will provide employment to people and give Rs 1 lakh to women in a year. The Congress will ensure everyone, including the poor, get justice. We will also make MSP a legal guarantee for farmers and implement the recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission. The Congress has given 25 guarantees under the five justice guarantees, which will bring prosperity to every section.”

She called upon the party workers to work hard together for the victory of the Congress.

